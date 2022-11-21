4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a place to live. Turns out, Texas is actually one of the most dangerous states.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of America's 50 most dangerous states. The website states, "Using data from the FBI, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed violent crimes rates — a population-adjusted measure of incidents of rape, robbery, homicide, and aggravated assault — to identify America’s most dangerous cities. Only the 294 midsize and large cities tracked by the FBI with populations of at least 100,000 were considered."

Four of America's most dangerous cities are right here in Texas.

Beaumont placed the highest out of the Texas cities, coming in at number 24 on the list. The website explains:

"Of the four Texas cities on this list, Beaumont is the most dangerous. There were 1,060 violent crimes for every 100,000 city residents in 2018, slightly more than the violent crime rate of 1,026 per 100,000 in Houston, the second most dangerous city in the Lone Star State."

Further down the list was Houston at number 28, Lubbock at number 30, and Odessa at number 42.

The full list of America's most dangerous cities can be found on 24/7 Wall Street's website.