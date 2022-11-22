This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7 Wall St. reviewed violent crime rates in the nearly 2,000 cities and towns tracked by the FBI to identify the most dangerous city in each state. Only cities with populations of at least 20,000 were considered."

According to the website, the most dangerous city in Texas is Texarkana. The city had a violent crime rate of 1,262 per 100,000 people. The website explains:

"Along with Houston and Beaumont, Texarkana is one of only three Texas cities with a violent crime rate of over 1,000 incidents per 100,000 people. Texarkana’s violent crime rate of 1,262 per 100,000 is the highest in the state — nearly triple the 439 per 100,000 state violent crime rate. Crime rates are often higher in poor areas. In Texarkana, about one in every four residents live below the poverty line, well above the 16.0% state poverty rate."

