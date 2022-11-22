This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas

By Ginny Reese

November 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods.

24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7 Wall St. reviewed violent crime rates in the nearly 2,000 cities and towns tracked by the FBI to identify the most dangerous city in each state. Only cities with populations of at least 20,000 were considered."

According to the website, the most dangerous city in Texas is Texarkana. The city had a violent crime rate of 1,262 per 100,000 people. The website explains:

"Along with Houston and Beaumont, Texarkana is one of only three Texas cities with a violent crime rate of over 1,000 incidents per 100,000 people. Texarkana’s violent crime rate of 1,262 per 100,000 is the highest in the state — nearly triple the 439 per 100,000 state violent crime rate. Crime rates are often higher in poor areas. In Texarkana, about one in every four residents live below the poverty line, well above the 16.0% state poverty rate."

Check out the full list of the most dangerous cities in each state on 24/7 Wall Street's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.