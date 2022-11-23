Browns' Field Vandalized After Man Breaks In, Takes Joy Ride With Golf Cart

The field at FirstEnergy Stadium was damaged after an unknown suspect broke in and took a joyride in a golf cart overnight, the Cleveland Browns and local police confirmed on Wednesday (November 23) morning via USA TODAY.

The Browns said the individual gained access to what was initially described as an unidentified vehicle, which was driven onto the grass playing surface and resulted in "some superficial damage."

Aerial footage shared by News 5 Cleveland TV showed looping tire tracks spanning from the western side of the field to just past the 50-yard-line.

Cleveland Police said an individual hopped a fence and used a golf cart to make the tire marks based on information provided to the department by the Browns.