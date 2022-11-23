Browns' Field Vandalized After Man Breaks In, Takes Joy Ride With Golf Cart
By Jason Hall
November 23, 2022
The field at FirstEnergy Stadium was damaged after an unknown suspect broke in and took a joyride in a golf cart overnight, the Cleveland Browns and local police confirmed on Wednesday (November 23) morning via USA TODAY.
The Browns said the individual gained access to what was initially described as an unidentified vehicle, which was driven onto the grass playing surface and resulted in "some superficial damage."
Aerial footage shared by News 5 Cleveland TV showed looping tire tracks spanning from the western side of the field to just past the 50-yard-line.
Cleveland Police said an individual hopped a fence and used a golf cart to make the tire marks based on information provided to the department by the Browns.
VIDEO: FirstEnergy Stadium field torn up by unknown driver; Browns notify police https://t.co/KAWZCvmtMB— News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) November 22, 2022
The department is still gathering information as part of its ongoing investigation, Cleveland Police Acting Chief Dorothy Todd told USA TODAY.
Police have not announced an arrest in relation to the incident as of Wednesday morning.
The Browns are currently scheduled to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday (November 27).
“We take pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface," the Browns said in a statement obtained by USA TODAY. "We have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game."
Local officials are working with the Browns and law enforcement amid the ongoing investigation into the incident, City of Cleveland spokeswoman Marie Zickerfoose told USA TODAY in an email Wednesday morning.
"We are glad to know that the field will be ready for Sunday’s game," Zickerfoose said.