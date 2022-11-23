Kanye West Allegedly Showed NSFW Images Of Kim Kardashian To Yeezy Staff

“He has, in years past, exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks, and would resort to sexually disturbing references when providing design feedback," former senior Yeezy employees wrote in a letter to adidas' executive board and CEO. "This type of response from a brand partner is one that Adidas employees should never be subjected to, nor should Adidas leadership ever tolerate.”



The employees also allege that adidas knew what Ye was doing but did nothing about it. “Kanye is just Kanye" was an unwritten rule that former employees now regret accepting. In their letter, they called out adidas for allegedly for lacking “responsibility, accountability, and protection that Adidas failed to provide their employees throughout what we experienced as years of verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks.”



The scathing exposé also detailed other uncomfortable moments between Ye and former employees that mostly involved some type of porn. The allegations appear to line up especially after Ye previously disclosed his own addiction to adult films and recently showed himself playing a pornographic video to adidas employees.



Ye has not commented on the allegations and adidas declined to comment on the letter that was sent to its board and CEO.

