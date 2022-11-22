Kanye West Given One More Chance After He Ditched Divorce Deposition

Kardashian been represented by Laura Wasser since she first filed for divorce in 2021. Meanwhile, her ex has already been through at least five attorneys. The rapper's previous attorney Samantha Spector requested to be relieved from his counsel back in August. A month later, Ye hired esteemed attorney Robert Stephan Cohen and Nicholas A. Salick in California. Since Cohen is based in New York and the divorce was filed in the Golden State, Ye hired Salick to assist with all legal activities in California.



Over the past year or so, Kim has already gotten a judge to declare her legally single, but there are other factors that need to be figured out like custody of their four children the division of their joint assets. The couple can always reach a settlement before the trial date, but given Ye's defiant stance on the proceedings so far, that may not happen.



Wasser wants Ye to complete the deposition so that she can determine their overall conflicts and decide who to call on as witnesses if the trial moves forward. Ye's final chance for a deposition is set for November 29.