Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable New Photo Of Daughter Malti Napping

By Sarah Tate

November 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable new photo of her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie taking a nap.

The Quantico star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (November 23) to share a sweet new look of the 10 month old cozied up under a blanket in what looks to be a car seat. The new pic also gives fans a slight peek at the little one's face, with just her nose, mouth and cheeks visible under the pink beanie pulled down over her eyes. Both Chopra and Jonas have shared photos of their daughter since her birth earlier this year, but they usually keep her face fully hidden.

"I mean.... 😍🥰" she wrote over the photo.

Photo: Instagram/@priyankachopra

The new pic is just the latest snapshot that Chopra has shared of her life as a mom. Earlier this month, she gave fans a look at an heartwarming moment between her, Jonas and their daughter cuddled up on the floor and enjoying some family time together.

The couple also recently celebrated their first Diwali as parents, each "sending joy and light to you all" and sharing photos of them celebrating the Festival of Lights with family as Malti enjoyed her first celebration of the holiday.

