Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable New Photo Of Daughter Malti Napping

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable new photo of her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie taking a nap.

The Quantico star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (November 23) to share a sweet new look of the 10 month old cozied up under a blanket in what looks to be a car seat. The new pic also gives fans a slight peek at the little one's face, with just her nose, mouth and cheeks visible under the pink beanie pulled down over her eyes. Both Chopra and Jonas have shared photos of their daughter since her birth earlier this year, but they usually keep her face fully hidden.

"I mean.... 😍🥰" she wrote over the photo.