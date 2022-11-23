Taylor Swift Officially Releases 'Old Timey Version' Of This Holiday Track
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 23, 2022
Taylor Swift has released her holiday track "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" on all streaming platforms. The swing-inspired remix of her 2019 song "Christmas Tree Farm" was first released in 2021 as an Amazon Original but has now seen a wide release a year later.
The singer-songwriter recorded the version at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios with a 70-piece orchestra. “This new version is amazing because it feels like it’s that more… sort of laidback Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire," she said in a behind-the-scenes video. “Y’know, it’s definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel.”
In other Taylor Swift news, the singer recently broke her silence after millions of fans were not able to get tickets to her highly-anticipated Eras Tour. The unprecedented amount of people logging onto Ticketmaster to get tickets during the pre-sale caused the website to crash and forced them to cancel the general public on-sale.
"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," Swift wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Stories. "And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs," she added. "Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."
Swift will hit the road in 2023 with various opening acts including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and OWENN.