Taylor Swift Officially Releases 'Old Timey Version' Of This Holiday Track

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has released her holiday track "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)" on all streaming platforms. The swing-inspired remix of her 2019 song "Christmas Tree Farm" was first released in 2021 as an Amazon Original but has now seen a wide release a year later.

The singer-songwriter recorded the version at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios with a 70-piece orchestra. “This new version is amazing because it feels like it’s that more… sort of laidback Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire," she said in a behind-the-scenes video. “Y’know, it’s definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel.”

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer recently broke her silence after millions of fans were not able to get tickets to her highly-anticipated Eras Tour. The unprecedented amount of people logging onto Ticketmaster to get tickets during the pre-sale caused the website to crash and forced them to cancel the general public on-sale.

"It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," Swift wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Stories. "And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs," she added. "Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."

Swift will hit the road in 2023 with various opening acts including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and OWENN.

Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.