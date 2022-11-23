This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop

There's nothing like a slice of cake. That soft, moist bite can satisfy just about anybody, especially if it's your favorite flavor. Nobody can make them better than cake shops, which are known to make the most decadent and beautiful creations.

If you're looking for your go-to place for a slice of cake, LoveFood found the best cake shop in every state. The website states, "These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions."

According to writers, Florida's best cake shop is Sweet Theory Baking Co.! Here's why it was selected:

"If you stop by Sweet Theory Baking Co., you can be sure everything on display was made that morning. The coffee cake and lemon loaf are firm favourites. You can pre-order incredible occasion cakes including a Cinnamon Roll Cake (featuring cinnamon roll pieces and cinnamon drizzle) and So Fudging Good Cake (featuring brownie, frosting, chocolate chips and caramel drizzle). It also has great gluten-free options."