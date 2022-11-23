This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:

"These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions."

So which North Carolina bakery is the best cake shop in the state?

Villani's Bakery

Located in Charlotte, Villani's Bakery makes everything from scratch, from the croissants and macarons to turnovers and cannolis. Their variety of cakes is also something to write home about, with over two dozen flavors to choose from. Sample one of the classic flavors like vanilla or red velvet or venture out to the Italian cream, banana's foster, orange creamsicle and many more.

Villani's Bakery is located at 901 Pecan Avenue in Charlotte.