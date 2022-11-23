This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop

There's nothing like a slice of cake. That soft, moist bite can satisfy just about anybody, especially if it's your favorite flavor. Nobody can make them better than cake shops, which are known to make the most decadent and beautiful creations.

If you're looking for your go-to place for a slice of cake, LoveFood found the best cake shop in every state. The website states, "These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions."

According to writers, Colorado's best cake shop is Cakes of Paradise Bakery! Here's why it was selected:

"A bakery that specialises in tropical fruit-flavoured cakes from Hawaii, Cakes of Paradise Bakery has a cult following. Its bestsellers include Guava (strawberry cake, guava filling and whipped topping) and Rainbow Cake (a layered strawberry, lime and orange cake, with guava, lime and passionfruit filling, and whipped topping). They’re fresh, light, fluffy, flavourful, perfectly sweet and reasonably priced."