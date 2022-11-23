This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In California

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regrets. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best pie in all of California can be found at Julian Pie Company in Julian and Santa Ysabel. Tasting Table recommended trying the dutch apple pie.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state:

"In the world of baking, experience can make all the difference — and with 30 years of it, the Julian Pie Company in Julian and Santa Ysabel certainly knows how to make amazing pies. Look no further than the dutch apple for the best of the best; this classic pie has that perfectly crumbly top you love. While you can visit and order the desserts in person, this pie phenom can also send the treats right to your door when you order online."

For more of the best pie in every state visit tastingtable.com.