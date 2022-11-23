This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

November 23, 2022

Pecan pie has fashion
Photo: Getty Images

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regrets. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best pie in all of Nebraska can be found at Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop in Omaha. Tasting Table recommended trying the cherry pie.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state:

"When a bakery focuses on nostalgia and delicious taste, it will probably be outstanding. The bakers at Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop pour their hearts into all of their offered pastries, but we highly recommend checking in when pies are available and scooping up the classic cherry pie. It is full of fresh fruit that fills a perfect crust. You can order online for pick up at the bake shop if you prefer. Please note that even though items move quickly, the online stock gets restocked between 2 to 3 p.m."

For more of the best pie in every state visit tastingtable.com.

