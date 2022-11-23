TSA officers avoided cat-astrophe on Tuesday (November) while checking someone's luggage. The agency tweeted about finding a living, full-grown cat inside a traveler's checked bag, which was heading from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Central Florida.

An x-ray photo shared by TSA shows the feline among bottles, shoes, and other belongings inside. Another image shows orange fur sticking out of the slightly-open zipper.

"We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, 'Come on meow'! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA," officials joked in the post.