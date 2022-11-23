TSA Finds Cat Stuffed Inside Checked Bag Heading To Florida

By Zuri Anderson

November 23, 2022

Photo: Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

TSA officers avoided cat-astrophe on Tuesday (November) while checking someone's luggage. The agency tweeted about finding a living, full-grown cat inside a traveler's checked bag, which was heading from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Central Florida.

An x-ray photo shared by TSA shows the feline among bottles, shoes, and other belongings inside. Another image shows orange fur sticking out of the slightly-open zipper.

"We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, 'Come on meow'! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA," officials joked in the post.

Some Twitter users were confused or upset at TSA for not disclosing the cat's condition after it was discovered. No word on how the feline got inside the luggage either, but some commentators believed it slipped inside before the owner zipped it closed.

"It's very possible. I packed a suitcase for a 3 week Norway trip. Got the bag packed, locked, loaded and on the way to the airport, and it started meowing at me," Meka Jamesa Larimer responded to someone. "Cat had crawled in and burrowed under my sweaters and I didn't have a clue. I have no idea how she even fit in there!"

Then another user quipped with this: "Cats are liquids and as such can fill in the cracks in tightly packed spaces."

