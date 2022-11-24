2 Officers Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of 22-Year-Old Who Called 911

Two Colorado officers were indicted in relation to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who called 911 in June.

Former Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were each included in an indictment delivered by a grand jury on Wednesday (November 23) in relation to the death of Christian Glass, 22, of Boulder, NBC News reports.

Buen was charged with second degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment. Gould was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

Glass called 911 after his Honda Pilot got stuck in Silver Plume on June 11 and told a dispatcher that he had two knives, a hammer and a rubber mallet when asked if he had any weapons with him at the time.