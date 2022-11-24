Walmart Shooter Had Manifesto On Phone: Report

Walmart shooting suspect Andre Bing reportedly kept a manifesto on his phone, a law enforcement source told WAVY's Chris Horne on Wednesday (November 23).

The source told WAVY that Bing had become upset over a recent change in employment status and kept a list of people he presumably targeted prior to the shooting.

The source added that no additional alarming discoveries -- including other weapons, ammunition or information about the victims -- were found at Bing's home during a search of Bing's home on Wednesday.

A former co-worker who had previously worked under Bing, a team lead at the Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart Supercenter who led the overnight shift at the time of the shooting, also told WAVY that he knew Bing fairly well and was shocked by the incident.

“I never saw this coming, not from a million miles away. He was always a little eccentric, a little hyper, but pretty much easygoing, carefree. Sometimes he could be a little hard to get along with, some associates didn’t like him. But I don’t think they bullied him,” the former Walmart employee said.

The Chesapeake Police Department said at least six people were killed by a disgruntled Walmart employee before taking his own life.

Officers arrived at the scene at 10:14 p.m. and entered the Walmart Supercenter store at 10:16 p.m., declaring it safe just over an hour later, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said during a Wednesday (November 23) morning news conference via NBC News.

Bing died from what was described by authorities as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported to have taken place inside the Walmart Superstore. One victim was found dead outside the store, Chesapeake Police Department public information officer Leo Kosinski confirmed via NBC News.