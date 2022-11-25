Latest On Hospitalized Walmart Shooting Victims

Two of the victims injured during the mass shooting at a Walmart Supercenter -- which also resulted in six deaths -- remain hospitalized, including one person reported to be in critical condition, the City of Chesapeake confirmed in a tweet shared on Thursday (November 24).

"On this Thanksgiving, we are extra thankful for our community and we are thinking of every victim of the Walmart shooting and their family members," the tweet stated "There are still two people injured in the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in fair/improving condition."

The suspected shooter, Andre Bing, reportedly kept a manifesto on his phone, a law enforcement source told WAVY's Chris Horne on Wednesday (November 23).

The source told WAVY that Bing had become upset over a recent change in employment status and kept a list of people he presumably targeted prior to the shooting.