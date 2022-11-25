Run-DMC Perform 'Christmas In Hollis' For The First Time In 20 Years

Hip Hop legends Run-DMC recently performed their holiday hit single, "Christmas In Hollis" live for the first time in two decades. According to NME, the performance was part of a Disney special that is set to air on November 27th at 8:00 p.m EST on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC. The performance took place in front of Disney's Magic Kingdom castle where a slew of icons also took the stage. Black Eyed Peas, Jordin Sparks, and Ne-Yo will also be featured in the upcoming Disney holiday special.

NME mentioned that "Christmas in Hollis" was initially released in 1987 as part of "Jimmy Iovine’s A Very Special Christmas compilation'." A few years ago during an interview with New York Post, Run-DMC explained that they were hesitant to release the Christmas rap as they thought it might sound too similar to Kurtis Blow's 1979 track, “Christmas Rappin'."