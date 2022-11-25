Wilson Phillips' First New Single In A Decade Is A Harry Styles Cover

Iconic nineties trio Wilson Phillips have just released their first single in 10 years, and it's a cover of a Harry Styles' song. According to Rolling Stone, Chynna Phillips, Carnie Wilson, and Wendy Wilson were in a hotel room last Spring when they watched Harry Styles perform the track on TV. They knew right away that they wanted to cover the single, and got to work.

The last single that Wilson Phillips released was a cover of The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations," written by Carnie and Wendy Wilson's father, Brain Wilson. Wilson Philips described how the beautiful harmonies, in addition to the relevancy of the lyrics in "Boyfriends" spoke to them.