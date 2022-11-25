Woman Found Dead At Zion National Park After Overnight Hike With Husband

A hiker was found dead at Zion National Park after an overnight hiking trip in freezing temperatures with her husband earlier this week, the National Park Service announced in an official statement shared on Thursday (November 24) and obtained by NBC News on Friday (November 25).

The 31-year-old woman, whose name was not revealed publicly, was on a 16-mile hike through the Utah park's Narrows trail with her 33-year-old husband prior to her death, the statement confirmed.

The couple and other hikers were reportedly slowed by cold temperatures, officials said.

Members of the Zion National Park Search and Rescue Team -- which included more than 20 individuals assigned to assist the couple -- were sent to the trail and located the woman near the Virgin River.

Other hikers at the scene attempted CPR on the woman, the National Park Service confirmed.

The woman's husband arrived at Riverside Walk, having continued down the trail to seek help and was transported to the park's emergency operations center to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the hike.

The couple was reported to have started their hike on Tuesday (November 22), which included hiking along the Narrows trail that is centered by a river that commonly overflows.

"The man reported they became dangerously cold overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia," the National Park Service said in the statement.

The couple was reported to be about 1.5 miles away from the main passageway when the husband continued along the trail to seek help for his wife, though officials said it wasn't clear whether they were aware of their distance from the passageway.

Low temperatures at Zion National Park were reported to be near 30 degrees -- below freezing -- this week, according to the National Weather Service.