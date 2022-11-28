Deion Sanders Confirms He's Received FBS Coaching Job Offer

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed a report that he was offered the University of Colorado's head football coaching job, as well as having received interest from other schools, but didn't provide specific details.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they're not the only ones," Sanders said during a teleconference for the upcoming Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game via 247Sports.﻿

Sanders' acknowledgment comes two days after FOX Sports reported he'd received an offer for the Colorado job, but didn't cite sources.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback has led Jackson State, a historically Black college, to its second consecutive SWAC Championship Game appearance, having won the conference title in 2021 before losing to South Carolina in the Celebration Bowl.