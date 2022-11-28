Deion Sanders Confirms He's Received FBS Coaching Job Offer

By Jason Hall

November 28, 2022

Jackson State v Campbell University
Photo: Getty Images

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed a report that he was offered the University of Colorado's head football coaching job, as well as having received interest from other schools, but didn't provide specific details.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they're not the only ones," Sanders said during a teleconference for the upcoming Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game via 247Sports.﻿

Sanders' acknowledgment comes two days after FOX Sports reported he'd received an offer for the Colorado job, but didn't cite sources.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback has led Jackson State, a historically Black college, to its second consecutive SWAC Championship Game appearance, having won the conference title in 2021 before losing to South Carolina in the Celebration Bowl.

Sanders, known as "Prime Time" throughout his legendary playing career and "Coach Prime" since taking over the Tigers, said he doesn't view the job offer as a distraction ahead of his team's big game.

"To someone else that hasn't been that dude, it's intoxicating. I've been 'Prime' for a long time, dawg," Sanders said with a laugh via 247Sports. "Attention ain't nothing new to me. Like, come on. I'm not being braggadocious -- that's a wonderful word, isn't it? I just came up with that -- but this isn't new to me. Being in the spotlight isn't new to me."

Colorado finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 overall record (1-8 Pac-12), which included a 63-21 blowout home loss to No. 12 Utah on Saturday (November 26).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.