Deion Sanders Confirms He's Received FBS Coaching Job Offer
By Jason Hall
November 28, 2022
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed a report that he was offered the University of Colorado's head football coaching job, as well as having received interest from other schools, but didn't provide specific details.
"I'm not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they're not the only ones," Sanders said during a teleconference for the upcoming Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game via 247Sports.
Sanders' acknowledgment comes two days after FOX Sports reported he'd received an offer for the Colorado job, but didn't cite sources.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback has led Jackson State, a historically Black college, to its second consecutive SWAC Championship Game appearance, having won the conference title in 2021 before losing to South Carolina in the Celebration Bowl.
Sanders, known as "Prime Time" throughout his legendary playing career and "Coach Prime" since taking over the Tigers, said he doesn't view the job offer as a distraction ahead of his team's big game.
"To someone else that hasn't been that dude, it's intoxicating. I've been 'Prime' for a long time, dawg," Sanders said with a laugh via 247Sports. "Attention ain't nothing new to me. Like, come on. I'm not being braggadocious -- that's a wonderful word, isn't it? I just came up with that -- but this isn't new to me. Being in the spotlight isn't new to me."
Colorado finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 overall record (1-8 Pac-12), which included a 63-21 blowout home loss to No. 12 Utah on Saturday (November 26).