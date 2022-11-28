Here's Where To Get The Best French Toast In Texas

Honestly, I can't think of anything more delicious than French toast. There's just something about the delicious breakfast made of traditional comfort foods that really starts your day off on the right foot.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best French toast in each state. "Eggy thick bread seared to perfection with a sprinkling of powdered sugar or a drizzle of real maple syrup, few things are more classically breakfast (and comforting) than French toast," the website states." "We took a look at Tripadvisor, Yelp, news sites, and scoured the internet to find out what French toast dishes people are talking about in your state."

According to the list, the best French toast in Texas comes from Old West Cafe in Arlington. The eatery's menu features not just one kind of French toast, but 12! Eat This, Not That! explains what makes this French toast so special:

"This Western-style spot has so many French toast dishes to choose from—12 to be exact—that we simply cannot pick a favorite. Opt for any one of them for your hearty breakfast and your day will be exceptional."

Check out the full list of places to get each state's best French toast on the Eat This, Not That! website.