Lucky Texas Slot Machine Player Wins More Than $1 Million

A lucky casino guest is walking away a millionaire just in time for the holidays after hitting it big on a slot machine. KENS 5 reported that the slot machine player won more than $1 million at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel, which is located at 794 Lucky Eagle Drive in Eagle Pass.

According to a press release that was sent out, the slot machine player won $1,016,715.95.

The casino guest was playing the popular slot machine Dancing Drums Explosion. The slot machine game was created by Las Vegas-based, cross-platform games leader, Light & Wonder, Inc.

According to casino officials, The Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine game "showcases the dazzling imagery of the Asian game theme DANCING DRUMS™." Officials say that the game has elements that continue to award jackpots and free-spin bonuses. It also introduces players to new bonuses that award larger jackpots.

Casino officials said that another player won a jackpot of nearly $1.2 million at a Washington-based casino just the week before.