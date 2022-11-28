Lucky Texas Slot Machine Player Wins More Than $1 Million

By Ginny Reese

November 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A lucky casino guest is walking away a millionaire just in time for the holidays after hitting it big on a slot machine. KENS 5 reported that the slot machine player won more than $1 million at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel, which is located at 794 Lucky Eagle Drive in Eagle Pass.

According to a press release that was sent out, the slot machine player won $1,016,715.95.

The casino guest was playing the popular slot machine Dancing Drums Explosion. The slot machine game was created by Las Vegas-based, cross-platform games leader, Light & Wonder, Inc.

According to casino officials, The Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine game "showcases the dazzling imagery of the Asian game theme DANCING DRUMS™." Officials say that the game has elements that continue to award jackpots and free-spin bonuses. It also introduces players to new bonuses that award larger jackpots.

Casino officials said that another player won a jackpot of nearly $1.2 million at a Washington-based casino just the week before.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.