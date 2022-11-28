Man Arrested For Trying To Steal John Legend's Porsche

The cops were called to the scene before they confronted the man. When asked what he was doing, the man initially said the car was his. Then he got out of the car and started walking away. Police arrived to the studio and immediately began to look for the man. Once he was spotted, the guy ran away and started a brief chase on foot. Cops eventually caught and arrested him.



Sources at the Los Angeles Police Department say they took the man directly to jail and charged him with felony attempted grand theft auto. He's currently being held on a $85,000 bond.



So far, Legend has not commented on the situation. He's clearly got other things on his mind. Legend previously dropped his double-album LEGEND featuring a slew of R&B/Hip-Hop artists, and he recently performed at iHeartRadio's Holiday Special.