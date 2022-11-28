Man Arrested For Trying To Steal John Legend's Porsche
By Tony M. Centeno
November 28, 2022
John Legend was working in the studio when a man tried to claim the singer's luxury vehicle as his own.
According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, November 27, Legend was making music inside a recording studio in Los Angeles when a stranger literally walked up to the "Dope" singer's Porsche, opened the door and sat in the driver's seat. The unidentified thief was caught on surveillance video sitting in the car for quite some time as he looked for a set of keys. At one point, the man tried to look for other ways to start the car before he was questioned by the studio's employees.
The cops were called to the scene before they confronted the man. When asked what he was doing, the man initially said the car was his. Then he got out of the car and started walking away. Police arrived to the studio and immediately began to look for the man. Once he was spotted, the guy ran away and started a brief chase on foot. Cops eventually caught and arrested him.
Sources at the Los Angeles Police Department say they took the man directly to jail and charged him with felony attempted grand theft auto. He's currently being held on a $85,000 bond.
So far, Legend has not commented on the situation. He's clearly got other things on his mind. Legend previously dropped his double-album LEGEND featuring a slew of R&B/Hip-Hop artists, and he recently performed at iHeartRadio's Holiday Special.