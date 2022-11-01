John Legend Performs Music From His 'LEGEND' Album & Other Fan Favorites
By Tony M. Centeno
November 4, 2022
John Legend is celebrating everything he's achieved with his new album during his iHeartRadio LIVE show.
On Thursday, November 3, the revered singer hit the stage in Los Angeles to perform a fusion of his greatest hits and new joints from his new album LEGEND. Hosted by Shay Diddy, Legend appeared in a special VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds that fans could watch on their Meta Quest 2 headset. The Ohio native kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)" followed by his recent single "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.
Stop what you're doing and come sing along with us and watch our iHeartRadio LIVE with @johnlegend RIGHT NOW! 🔥— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) November 4, 2022
Watch it from our FB or watch in
VR exclusively in @MetaHorizon Worlds.#iHeartJohnLegend
👀 now: https://t.co/v8I1f6HzcO pic.twitter.com/7bEdXVOESr
"I'm so grateful for the journey I've been on," Legend said about his new album. "I felt like this was the time to say 'This album is me. It's a double album. It's so representative of who I am, all that's been poured into me musical influences, inspirations, all the loves in my life. This is so much me on this album that I wanted to self-title this album so I'm just going to call it LEGEND, and hopefully you all feel what we've created and love what we've created."
Legend also performed fan favorites like "Ordinary People," "All For Me," "Used to Love U," "Love Me Now," and "Save Room." He also worked in other new songs like "Nervous" and "Honey" with Muni Long, "Splash" featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko, and "Wonder Woman."
During his Q&A with Shay, Legend recalled how he got his stage name from spoken word poet J. Ivey and why it took eight albums for him to make a project with his name. He also explains the different sides of his double-album. Act 1 is the more upbeat, fun records like "Dope" featuring JID while Act 2 is the more inspirational and reflective side of the project. He also talked about teaming up with Ryan Tedder of One Republic to work on the album and his Las Vegas residency.
The performance? The fit? The vibes? @johnlegend never disappoints! ✨💜 #iHeartJohnLegend @MetaHorizon pic.twitter.com/vUD3cwPEwH— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) November 4, 2022