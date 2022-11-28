Missing Texas Woman Reunites With Family 51 Years Later

By Ginny Reese

November 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Texas toddler who went missing in the 70s has finally been reunited with her family 51 years later. KENS 5 reported that Melissa Highsmith's case was one of the oldest missing persons cases in the country.

In an interview with WFAA, Highsmith said, "I feel like I am daydreaming, and I keep having to pinch myself to make sure I'm awake."

The family said that a 23andMe DNA case linked the family members together. Alta Apantenco, Melissa's mother, said, "I'm just elated, I can't describe my feelings. I'm so happy to see my daughter that I didn't think I would ever see again."

KXAN reported that as a 21-month-old toddler, Highsmith was believed to be taken by her babysitter in 1971. Melissa's mother placed an ad in a newspaper looking for someone to care for the child. When the child was in the care of her mother's roommate, someone picked up the child. According to the roommate, the woman "seemed nice" and was "dressed to impress, wearing white gloves."

Highsmith said she had a hard time growing up. She said, "I didn't feel loved as a child. It was abusive, and I ran away at 15 years old. I went to the streets. I did what I had to do to get by."

Highsmith said that she plans on officially changing her name back to Melissa from Melanie.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.