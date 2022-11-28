Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Airplane Amid Ongoing Free Agency

NFL free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday (November 27) due to what the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department referred to as a "medical emergency" that caused passengers to deplane, the department confirmed in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

"At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department, were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight," the department said. "The flight crew was concerned for a passenger (Mr. Odell Beckham), as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure.

"Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the officers [sic] arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused.

"The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident. Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements."