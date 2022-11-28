Rumors no more? Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski made their first public appearance together since sparking speculation about a possible new romance.

The possible couple took in a basketball game over the weekend, sitting courtside at the New York Knicks' matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (November 27), per People. The 29-year-old comedian wore a blue sweatshirt and black sunglasses while the 31-year-old model kept it cozy in a brown puffer coat, jeans and snakeskin boots.

They weren't the only stars in the building either, sitting directly beside Ben Stiller and his wife, Christine Taylor, and Jordin Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah.