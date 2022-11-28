Prince William Enlists Billie Eilish To Perform At Special Event

By Katrina Nattress

November 28, 2022

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images North America

Prince William's second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony is taking place in Boston later this week, and Billie Eilish is set to headline the climate change event.

Founded in 2020, The Earthshot Prize awards five individuals £1 million each to help fund green innovations in an effort to curb the current climate crisis. Eilish is the perfect candidate to perform at the event — she's always used her platform to speak out about the dangers of climate change and met Prince William, along with other members of the royal family, on the No Time to Die red carpet last year.

Eilish will be joined by other musical acts Annie LennoxEllie Goulding and Chloe x Halle. The ceremony is slated to be co-hosted by Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim, Sir David Attenborough delivering closing remarks.

“What an honour to return for a second time to host The Earthshot Prize awards, this time from America!" Amfo said in a statement. "I was so inspired by last year’s Winners, and I’m looking forward to celebrating and sharing the incredible work of the 2022 Finalists with the world.”

“I’m honoured to be co-hosting this year’s Earthshot Prize," Dae Kim added. "The ground-breaking, innovative work of the 2022 Finalists leaves me inspired and hopeful that we can solve the significant challenges facing us today. Whether it’s taking care of our planet or healing our communities, each of us can and must step up to do our part. Thank you to this year’s Finalists for leading the way.”

The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony airs December 4 at 12:30 PM EST / 9:30 AM PST on BBC. See the full lineup announcement below.

Billie Eilish
