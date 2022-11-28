These Are The Best Chicago Hotels For Couples

If you are searching for the perfect place to stay in the Windy City with your special someone this season, look no further than the best hotels for couples in the entire city.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best hotels for couples in Chicago are the Park Hyatt Chicago, The Robey, theWit Chicago, The Gwen, The Peninsula Chicago, Ivy Hotel Chicago, Waldorf Astoria Chicago, Palmer House, Eurostars Magnificent Mile, The Langham Chicago, Virgin Hotels Chicago, Soho House Chicago, The Ritz-Carlton Chicago, the Intercontinental Chicago Hotel, and the Thompson Chicago.

This is what Trips To Discover had to say about a few of the best hotels for couples in Chicago:

Virgin Hotels Chicago:

"Couples who stay at the Virgin Hotels Chicago will be staying near the Navy Pier, Chicago Theater, and close to Millennium Park and the Magnificent Mile. There are multiple package deals that you can book here for perks like unlimited mimosas, nightly turndown service, pet-friendly stays, and discounts for Illinois residents. Cerise is a rooftop cocktail lounge where you can dance the night away. Miss Ricky’s is an onsite restaurant on the ground level of the Virgin Hotel that’s great for indoor or al fresco brunch."

Palmer House:

"Palmer House is a historic Chicago hotel that dates back over 150 years. This hotel is a member of Historic Hotels of America and has a highly-rated spa and three-level health club. The hotel has 1,641 guest rooms and suites that provide extra space to relax together. You and your partner can enjoy live entertainment on Thursday through Sunday evenings at the lobby bar and can go for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the Lockwood Restaurant."

For more of the best hotels in Chicago visit tripstodiscover.com.