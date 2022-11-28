This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Louisiana

While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best French toast, using reviews from TripAdvisor and Yelp as well as local news sites to compile a list of the top dish in each state. According to the site:

"The beauty of this dish is that it can be prepared in so many different ways. Restaurants — and people — all over the country have so many different iterations of this bread-based meal, so choosing favorites can be extremely tricky."

So which restaurant has the best French toast in Louisiana?

Surrey's Cafe

Located in New Orleans, Surrey's Cafe offers a truly "bananas" take on the classic brunch dish — literally! The Bananas Foster French Toast is chock full of banana flavor and topped off with a Bananas Foster rum sauce that is sure to please.

Surrey's Cafe is located at 1418 Magazine Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Surrey's Cafe's Bananas Foster French Toast is stuffed with banana cream cheese and topped with bananas foster. It doesn't get much more banana-filled than this!"

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see the restaurants serving the best French toast in each state.