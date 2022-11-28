This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In North Carolina

While the debate between pancakes and waffles rages on, one delicious dish continues to fly under the radar as one of the top-notch brunch treats: French toast. From brioche bread expertly browned on a skillet and covered with syrup to small bites of the perfectly-toasted bread covered in sugar, French toast is hard to beat.

Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find the best French toast, using reviews from TripAdvisor and Yelp as well as local news sites to compile a list of the top dish in each state. According to the site:

"The beauty of this dish is that it can be prepared in so many different ways. Restaurants — and people — all over the country have so many different iterations of this bread-based meal, so choosing favorites can be extremely tricky."

So which restaurant has the best French toast in North Carolina?

Savorez

Located in Wilmington, Savorez offers up its own Latin-inspired twist on the classic brunch dish. Served in bite-sized chunks and covered in powdered sugar, syrup and whipped cream, the Pan Frances are a must-try for any adventurous French toast lover.

Savorez is located at 402 Chestnut Street #4026 in Wilmington.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"The Pan Frances at Savorez is French toast with a Latin spin. They take fried Cuban bread and serve it with brown-sugar-cinnamon syrup and top it with strawberries, syrup, and whipped cream. The Cuban break provides a delicious base for this breakfast, and the strawberries add some freshness."

Check out Eat This, Not That!'s full list to see the restaurants serving the best French toast in each state.