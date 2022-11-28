Video Shows Skunk In Stands At Bucs-Browns Game

A viral video shared on social media showed a loose skunk in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium during Sunday's (November 27) game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

Former Arizona State golfer Madison Kerley, who currently works as a social media coordinator for the Cleveland Cavaliers, shared the video on her Twitter account after initially posting, "there's a skunk in section 140 at the #Browns game."

Kerley later confirmed that a box was used to trap the wild animal in response to a concerned Twitter user regarding the unknown whereabouts of the skunk.

"it’s just a box!! so I think they will get it out safely, hopefully," Kerley wrote.