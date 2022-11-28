Video Shows Skunk In Stands At Bucs-Browns Game

By Jason Hall

November 28, 2022

NFL: SEP 18 Jets at Browns
Photo: Getty Images

A viral video shared on social media showed a loose skunk in the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium during Sunday's (November 27) game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns.

Former Arizona State golfer Madison Kerley, who currently works as a social media coordinator for the Cleveland Cavaliers, shared the video on her Twitter account after initially posting, "there's a skunk in section 140 at the #Browns game."

Kerley later confirmed that a box was used to trap the wild animal in response to a concerned Twitter user regarding the unknown whereabouts of the skunk.

"it’s just a box!! so I think they will get it out safely, hopefully," Kerley wrote.

Oddly enough, the skunk appeared to be a good luck charm for the Browns, who went on to tie Sunday's (November 27) game at 17-17 with a David Njoku touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett with less than a minute remaining in regulation and later win on a three-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb in overtime.

Cleveland improved its record to 4-7 with Sunday's win and currently holds the sixth playoff spot in the AFC.

The Browns will face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 13, which is expected to include the season debut of quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was acquired by Cleveland in a trade with Houston during the offseason before serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

