4 Infants Found Dead At Boston Residence: Police

The bodies of four infants were found by police at a residence in Boston, including one that was located inside a freezer, earlier this month.

The Boston Police Department received a report to investigate an apartment in the 800 block of East Broadway in South Boston on November 17, the department confirmed in a news release shared on Monday (November 28).

Responding officers located "what appeared to be a human fetus or infant" upon arrival, according to the news release.

The initial discovery was described to NBC Boston as having centered around "a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer," according to a Suffolk County District Attorney.

On November 18, homicide detectives found "what appears to be additional human remains," which was followed by a post-mortem examination on two infant males and two infant females, with autopsy results remaining pending.

Police haven't identified potential suspects or confirmed whether charges would be handed down in relation to the incident.

"We don’t anticipate any additional information at this time," police said via NBC Boston.

Neighbors told NBC Boston that they were shocked by the news of the remains being found.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking,” said Connor Foley. “I think that’s the biggest thing is just that — it’s weird not knowing what happened. Obviously there was that discovery but we have no idea what led to that happening, if there’s still a threat or, you know, I think that’s the biggest thing is people just want to figure out what happened.”

Boston homicide detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office continued to investigate the situation as of Monday.