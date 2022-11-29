Georgia Man Disappears During Routine Car Emmisons Test

By Logan DeLoye

November 29, 2022

Garage mechanic cleaning hands
Photo: Getty Images

An Atlanta man told his wife that he was leaving home to get a routine emissions test done this weekend, and that was the last time that she saw him. According to WSB-TV, 33-year-old Nicholas Bachhuber called his wife to tell her that he was on his way home from getting his car emissions tested on Sunday afternoon in Southwest Atlanta, but he never actually came home. This call occurred about an hour and a half after he left to get the emissions test done. His wife waited and waited, but Bachhuber never came back.

WSB-TV described Bachhuber to be 5 foot 8 inches tall and weigh 170 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and shorts the day that he went missing. In addition to the windbreaker and shorts, Bachhuber was wearing New Balance sneakers. He was driving a "white 2005 Toyota 4Runner with Georgia license plate TCX0369." Information regarding the location of Bachhuber and his vehicle remain under investigation. The name of Bachhuber's wife has not been released in addition to the exact place that he went to get his car emissions test.

WSB-TV noted that Bachhuber is diagnosed with depression. Police and local investigators are asking anyone with information regarding Bachhuber's whereabouts to contact authorities immediately.

