Georgia Man Dies In 'Freak' Ticket Machine Accident

A Georgia man is dead after a horrifying, and unlikely battle with a parking garage ticket machine that took place on Wednesday evening. According to WSB-TV the victim drove past the ticket machine around midnight and reached back to grab a ticket to get out of the garage. When he stretched his arm back to grab the ticket, he did not put his truck in park.

Had he put the truck in park before reaching for the ticket, the situation may have ended with a different outcome. When the man reached back towards the machine, his arm became stuck, pinning him between the door of his truck and the ticket machine and killing him instantly. Authorities were called in regards to an "auto-accident" shortly after the incident occurred. Police arrived on scene to find the individual deceased inside of his truck.

WSB-TV mentioned that the parking garage that the man was found in is located off of Peach Tree Street in Atlanta. No information has been released regarding the identity of the victim or the name of the individual/s who called police to report the accident. Camera footage of the incident has not been reported or provided as the investigation continues.