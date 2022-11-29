Measles Cases Increase Drastically In Columbus

The total number of measles cases in Columbus has now surpassed 40, according to an update from health officials this morning (November 29).

The city of Columbus has seen a 12-case increase from Monday morning's update on the Columbus Public Health dashboard. This means there are now 44 "confirmed and probable" measles cases in central Ohio. 17 people have been hospitalized thus far.

The cases have been found in 17 daycare and school locations in the area, and all of the cases involved unvaccinated people under 18 years old, according to Columbus Public Health. 57% of the cases are in kids between the ages 1 and 2.

Measles is a highly contagious virus transmitted through coughing and sneezing. It typically takes 8 to 12 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, infected individuals can spread the virus for up to four days before becoming symptomatic. To help stop the spread, as well as protect children, the CDC recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with the first between 12 and 15 months old and the second at 4 through 6 years old, or at least 28 days after the first dose.