Meghan Markle Shares How Prince Harry Inspired Her Latest Project

Meghan Markle has revealed that Prince Harry inspired her latest endeavor. For the season finale of her podcast Archetypes, she brought her first male guests, Andy Cohen, Trevor Noah, and Judd Apatow.

During the episode, the Duchess of Sussex explained that the idea to talk to three men about the stereotypes that hold women back actually came from her husband. "Now, if you've been listening to the past 11 episodes, you may have noticed that you haven't heard many men's voices. In fact, until now, outside a pop-in from my husband in the first episode, this show has featured exclusively women's voices," Markle explained per People. "And that's by design. It was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and complicated, complex, and dynamic experiences. To be heard. And to be understood."

She went on to explain how Prince Harry played a role. "But through that process, it also occurred to me — and truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband — that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation… and we have to actively include men in that conversation and certainly in that effort."

Next month, fans of the ex-royals will get to see them up close and personal in their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries. Despite disagreements between the couple and the creative team, Page Six reported that the currently untitled show will be available on the streaming platform on December 8th.