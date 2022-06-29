Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Is A Feminist During Intimate Interview

Meghan Markle sat down with feminist and social-political activist Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin to discuss the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. During the discussion for Vogue, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her and Prince Harry's reaction to the decision.

"Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large," she said. "They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too." Steinem chimed in about Harry saying, "I can testify to that since I met him before I met you. He was at a big meeting I attended and he was advocating for people’s rights."

Meghan continued, "And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work." The actress also spoke about how Supreme Court's decision impacts Black women specifically, "These issues are systemic, interconnected, and preventable. Women of color and especially Black women are most impacted by these decisions because most of us don’t have the same access to health care, economic opportunity, mental health resources…the list goes on. It’s difficult to overstate what this decision is going to do to these communities."