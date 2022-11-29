Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Unveils New Band 7D7D

Commerford will have plenty of time to focus on his new project. Last month, RATM announced they were canceling all 2023 tour dates after singer Zack De La Rocha tore his Achilles tendon during a show.

"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief," he opened the heartbreaking statement. "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me."

"I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised,” he continued. “It’s not simply a question of begin able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”