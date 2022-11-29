Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Unveils New Band 7D7D

By Katrina Nattress

November 30, 2022

Rage Against The Machine In Concert - New York, NY
Photo: Getty Images North America

Tim Commerford's had a busy year. In addition to reuniting with his Rage Against the Machine bandmates for a highly anticipated tour, the bassist also formed a new band called 7D7D with drummer Mathias Wakrat and guitarist Jonny Polonsky. The trio released their debut single "Capitalism."

Like his music with RATM, the new single takes on a sociopolitical message, as Commerford sings "And I know they'll be celebrating/ Some version of Capitalism/ That's making its way Into our lives/ It's ok to take more than you're given/ Even if it might change/ Someone's life" in the chorus. However, musically 7D7D takes a more jazzy/alt-rock approach. Listen to "Capitalism" below.

Commerford will have plenty of time to focus on his new project. Last month, RATM announced they were canceling all 2023 tour dates after singer Zack De La Rocha tore his Achilles tendon during a show.

"It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief," he opened the heartbreaking statement. "Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me."

"I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised,” he continued. “It’s not simply a question of begin able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

Rage Against the Machine
