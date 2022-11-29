Terrell Owens Says He Punched Man In Store Parking Lot In Self-Defense

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is claiming he acted in self-defense after a video showed him punch a man in a CVS Pharmacy parking lot over the weekend.

The footage, which was initially shared by TMZ Sports, showed a physical altercation between Owens and another man in Inglewood on Saturday (November 26).

Owens said he was first approached by a person who identified himself as a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, one of his former NFL teams, and they exchanged pleasantries before a second individual came up and threatened the 49ers fan, which resulted in all three men stepping outside of the store.

"The guy I ended up fighting, he was basically threatening a guy, a fan of mine that was in the store," Owens said via NBC News on Monday (November 28).

"When we walked out, he approached the both of us, and I was trying to prevent this guy from jumping on the fan. I tried to defuse or de-escalate the situation. He was persistent and wanting to beat the guy up. I didn't want to see that happen."