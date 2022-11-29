This Is The Best Chocolate Shop In Arizona

November 29th is National Chocolates Day. There's no better way to celebrate than with a box of chocolates from the state's best chocolate shop.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best chocolate shop in each state. The website states, "We combed through Yelp reviews and local publications to see which chocolate shops people across the country can't stop talking about. Of course, we also took into account our own travels, which are incomplete without a little something sweet."

According to the list, Arizona's best chocolate shop is Zak's Chocolate in Scottsdale. The website explains:

"Zak's Chocolate is a small-batch chocolate shop located in Scottsdale, Arizona, that ethically sources its cocoa beans and roasts them itself. The beans are then turned into elegantly flavored bonbons and bars. The dark chocolate bars are all vegan, gluten free and dairy free."

Check out the full list of each states's best chocolate shop on The Daily Meal's website.