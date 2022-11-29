This Is The Best Chocolate Shop In Texas

November 29th is National Chocolates Day. There's no better way to celebrate than with a box of chocolates from the state's best chocolate shop.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best chocolate shop in each state. The website states, "We combed through Yelp reviews and local publications to see which chocolate shops people across the country can't stop talking about. Of course, we also took into account our own travels, which are incomplete without a little something sweet."

According to the list, Texas' best chocolate shop is Kate Weiser Chocolate in Dallas. The website explains:

"The best chocolates in Texas are hand-crafted by Kate Weiser in Dallas at her namesake chocolate shop. Her bonbons come in inventive flavors like lavender apricot, yuzu and buttery popcorn. Kate Weiser Chocolate is perhaps best known for "Carl the Snowman." Named as one of Oprah's favorite things, this hollow dark chocolate snowman is filled with hot cocoa mix and mini marshmallows."

Check out the full list of each states's best chocolate shop on The Daily Meal's website.