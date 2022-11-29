This Is The Weirdest Home In Louisiana

When potential homebuyers search for the perfect place to spend their lives, the typical debate is usually between finding a house with a more modern appearance or an older domicile with a lot of character. Others, however, may be looking for a forever home with a more unique style.

Cheapism searched around the country to find the weirdest homes in America, compiling a list of the most unusual house in each state. According to the site:

"While it might seem like the United States is stuffed with cookie-cutter dwellings, some homes break the mold in a big way. These unique places might be a tough sell, but the represent thee blood, sweat, and tears of builders who dared to think outside the box (and brick)."

The most unusual house in Louisiana is situated in what was once a place where drivers would fill up their cars. This converted gas station in New Orleans transformed a century-old fuel station into a place that anyone could be happy to call home. Artist Robert Guthrie renovated the space in 2012, living at the Bayou St. John residence until his death in 2014, per NOLA Curbed.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"What better way to save a 100-year-old gas station than by moving in? That's what one New Orleans artist did, converting a 1918 Sinclair station into his 'best work of art.' The two-bedroom has steel trusses, concrete floors, and even cabinet knobs made from car emblems."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see some of the most bizarre houses around the country.