This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina

When potential homebuyers search for the perfect place to spend their lives, the typical debate is usually between finding a house with a more modern appearance or an older domicile with a lot of character. Others, however, may be looking for a forever home with a more unique style.

Cheapism searched around the country to find the weirdest homes in America, compiling a list of the most unusual house in each state. According to the site:

"While it might seem like the United States is stuffed with cookie-cutter dwellings, some homes break the mold in a big way. These unique places might be a tough sell, but the represent thee blood, sweat, and tears of builders who dared to think outside the box (and brick)."

The most unusual house in North Carolina is the Mug House. What started as a collection of coffee mugs has grown into a Collettsville home covered in thousands of mugs of all shapes, sizes and designs.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"It all started innocently enough, when a North Carolina couple decided they would use some of their mug collection as decor. About 15 years and 20,000 mugs later, their cabin has become a full-fledged roadside spectacle. (According to Roadside America, you're even welcome to leave your own cup in tribute.)"

Check out Cheapism's full list to see some of the most bizarre houses around the country.