This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee

When potential homebuyers search for the perfect place to spend their lives, the typical debate is usually between finding a house with a more modern appearance or an older domicile with a lot of character. Others, however, may be looking for a forever home with a more unique style.

Cheapism searched around the country to find the weirdest homes in America, compiling a list of the most unusual house in each state. According to the site:

"While it might seem like the United States is stuffed with cookie-cutter dwellings, some homes break the mold in a big way. These unique places might be a tough sell, but the represent thee blood, sweat, and tears of builders who dared to think outside the box (and brick)."

The most unusual house in Tennessee is out of this world. Located in Signal Mountain, just north of Chattanooga, sits a home in the shape of a massive flying saucer. Known by many names, like the Flying Saucer House or the Spaceship House, the white, round UFO-like dwelling stands tall above the ground in the middle of the woods in a way that one could imagine a real visitor from another planet could land in the mountains of Tennessee.

According to the Society of Architectural Historians, the Space House's concrete and fiberglass shell weighs up to 60 tons, standing on six column legs that contain all plumbing and electrical lines to allow for the appearance that the home just touched down on Earth.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Chattanooga may be better known for its choo choo, but it also lays claim to one of the nation's most distinctive homes: this three-bedroom 'flying saucer' in suburban Signal Mountain. Built starting in 1970 as a futuristic bachelor pad, it rests about 6 feet off the ground. The steps into the home were once retractable."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see some of the most bizarre houses around the country.