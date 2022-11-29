This Texas Roadway Has The Most Stop-And-Go Traffic

There's nothing worse than being stuck in stop-and-go traffic during your commute.

Texas A&M Transportation Institute determined which roadways in Texas are the most congested. The website states, "The 2022 ranking of Texas’ most congested roadways shows delays on the state’s roadways growing but still falling short of pre-COVID conditions. TTI’s analysis provides a variety of congestion measures for more than 1,800 roadway sections from all the Texas urban areas covering almost 10,000 miles of roadway."

According to the study, the most congested roadway in the state is W Loop FWY/ IH 610 from Katy FWY/ IH 10/ US 90 to Southwest FWY/ US 59/ IH 69. This roadway causes an annual congestion cost of $97,766,695.

Here are the top 10 most congested roadways in Texas:

W Loop FWY/ IH 610 Woodall Rodgers FWY/ SS 366 IH 35 Eastex FWY/ IH 69/ US 59 Southwest FWY/ IH 69/ US 59 North FWY/ IH 35W/ US 287 IH 345/ US 75/ IH 45 N Loop W FWY/ IH 610 US 75 Gulf FWY/ IH 45

Check out the full list of Texas' most congested roadways on Texas A&M Transportation Institute's website.