This Texas Roadway Has The Most Stop-And-Go Traffic

By Ginny Reese

November 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing worse than being stuck in stop-and-go traffic during your commute.

Texas A&M Transportation Institute determined which roadways in Texas are the most congested. The website states, "The 2022 ranking of Texas’ most congested roadways shows delays on the state’s roadways growing but still falling short of pre-COVID conditions. TTI’s analysis provides a variety of congestion measures for more than 1,800 roadway sections from all the Texas urban areas covering almost 10,000 miles of roadway."

According to the study, the most congested roadway in the state is W Loop FWY/ IH 610 from Katy FWY/ IH 10/ US 90 to Southwest FWY/ US 59/ IH 69. This roadway causes an annual congestion cost of $97,766,695.

Here are the top 10 most congested roadways in Texas:

  1. W Loop FWY/ IH 610
  2. Woodall Rodgers FWY/ SS 366
  3. IH 35
  4. Eastex FWY/ IH 69/ US 59
  5. Southwest FWY/ IH 69/ US 59
  6. North FWY/ IH 35W/ US 287
  7. IH 345/ US 75/ IH 45
  8. N Loop W FWY/ IH 610
  9. US 75
  10. Gulf FWY/ IH 45

Check out the full list of Texas' most congested roadways on Texas A&M Transportation Institute's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.