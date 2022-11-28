Plane On Way To Poland Makes Emergency Landing At Chicago O'Hare

A flight leaving from Topeka, Kansas en route to Europe made an unexpected pit stop in Chicago on Monday afternoon when concerns arose regarding the cargo hold. According to WGN9, the plane made an emergency landing at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport when smoke was detected inside of the cargo hold. A "general emergency" was declared during the flight before the plane landed on the runway. The plane was on its way to Poland before the smoke was detected.

Flightradar24 took to Twitter to detail the reason for the emergency landing in addition to flight information, and a link to a live tracking website.

"#CMB517 diverting to Chicago due to alert for smoke in the cargo hold," the post read. Ten minutes after the initial tweet was sent out regarding the whereabouts and condition of the plane, another tweet was shared to update concerned individuals and followers.