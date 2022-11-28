Plane On Way To Poland Makes Emergency Landing At Chicago O'Hare

By Logan DeLoye

November 28, 2022

Airplane in the sky
Photo: Getty Images

A flight leaving from Topeka, Kansas en route to Europe made an unexpected pit stop in Chicago on Monday afternoon when concerns arose regarding the cargo hold. According to WGN9, the plane made an emergency landing at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport when smoke was detected inside of the cargo hold. A "general emergency" was declared during the flight before the plane landed on the runway. The plane was on its way to Poland before the smoke was detected.

Flightradar24 took to Twitter to detail the reason for the emergency landing in addition to flight information, and a link to a live tracking website.

"#CMB517 diverting to Chicago due to alert for smoke in the cargo hold," the post read. Ten minutes after the initial tweet was sent out regarding the whereabouts and condition of the plane, another tweet was shared to update concerned individuals and followers.

"#CMB517 reporting nothing so far, so they've exited the runway," the second tweet read. WGN9 mentioned that there has been no information released regarding the cause of the smoke in the cargo hold. Information regarding the passengers' wellbeing in addition to newly revised travel plans amid the emergency remain a mystery as the investigation continues.

