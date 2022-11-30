Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian $4.5 Million House He Bought Next Door

By Tony M. Centeno

November 30, 2022

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images

Now that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce is finalized, we're finding out more details about the settlement.

According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, November 29, Ye has agreed to give his ex-wife the multimillion-dollar home he purchased that was right next door to Kim. The rapper dropped $4.5 million on the home shortly after Kim filed for divorce so that he could be close to their kids. Since he will be able to see his children whenever he wants, Ye plans to transfer the title over to Kardashian as part of the terms of their recent settlement.

The 3,650 square foot home has five bedrooms and sits on the border of Kim's home in Hidden Hills, Calif. Documents from the settlement state that Kardashian will now maintain all expenses involving her new property. Although Ye purchased the home nearly a year ago, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done to maintain it. It's possible that she may have the home knocked down to add more acres to her current property.

In addition to her new property, Kim also has more acres in Idaho. Meanwhile, Ye will get to keep his $60 million home on the beach in Malibu, two ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium and his beloved childhood home that he bought in Chicago.

Ye and Kim finally reached a settlement on Tuesday night. It happened shortly before the rapper was scheduled to show up for a deposition before the case went to trial next month. He agreed to split education and security costs in addition to paying Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.