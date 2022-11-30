Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian $4.5 Million House He Bought Next Door
By Tony M. Centeno
November 30, 2022
Now that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce is finalized, we're finding out more details about the settlement.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, November 29, Ye has agreed to give his ex-wife the multimillion-dollar home he purchased that was right next door to Kim. The rapper dropped $4.5 million on the home shortly after Kim filed for divorce so that he could be close to their kids. Since he will be able to see his children whenever he wants, Ye plans to transfer the title over to Kardashian as part of the terms of their recent settlement.
The 3,650 square foot home has five bedrooms and sits on the border of Kim's home in Hidden Hills, Calif. Documents from the settlement state that Kardashian will now maintain all expenses involving her new property. Although Ye purchased the home nearly a year ago, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done to maintain it. It's possible that she may have the home knocked down to add more acres to her current property.
In addition to her new property, Kim also has more acres in Idaho. Meanwhile, Ye will get to keep his $60 million home on the beach in Malibu, two ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium and his beloved childhood home that he bought in Chicago.
Ye and Kim finally reached a settlement on Tuesday night. It happened shortly before the rapper was scheduled to show up for a deposition before the case went to trial next month. He agreed to split education and security costs in addition to paying Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support.