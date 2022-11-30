Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian $4.5 Million House He Bought Next Door

The 3,650 square foot home has five bedrooms and sits on the border of Kim's home in Hidden Hills, Calif. Documents from the settlement state that Kardashian will now maintain all expenses involving her new property. Although Ye purchased the home nearly a year ago, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done to maintain it. It's possible that she may have the home knocked down to add more acres to her current property.



In addition to her new property, Kim also has more acres in Idaho. Meanwhile, Ye will get to keep his $60 million home on the beach in Malibu, two ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium and his beloved childhood home that he bought in Chicago.



Ye and Kim finally reached a settlement on Tuesday night. It happened shortly before the rapper was scheduled to show up for a deposition before the case went to trial next month. He agreed to split education and security costs in addition to paying Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support.