Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 27, 2021
Kanye West has reportedly purchased the house directly across the street from his former family home.
TMZ and the Daily Mail report that Kanye bought the $4.5 million across from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
The home is over 3,650 square feet with 5 bedrooms and he has allegedly paid $421,000 over the asking price.
This isn't Kanye's first big real estate purchase this year. According to TMZ, he bought a $57.3 million Malibu beach home back in September. He also recently listed his $3.7 million former bachelor pad.
Kim and her kids have been staying in their $60 million home since she filed divorce papers back in February.
Kanye worked with prestigious architects like Axel Vervoordt to construct and design the home over several years. The two purchased the home in 2014 for just $20 million, meaning Kanye's rebuilding paid off.
While the divorce is still on, Kim has been making headlines for dating comedian and bonafide tabloid celebrity Pete Davidson.
TMZ presumes Kanye is moving in so close to his former wife so that they can effectively co-parent.
The two share 4 children together, North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, and Saint West.