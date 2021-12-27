Kanye West Buys $4.5 Million House Across The Street From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reportedly purchased the house directly across the street from his former family home.

TMZ and the Daily Mail report that Kanye bought the $4.5 million across from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The home is over 3,650 square feet with 5 bedrooms and he has allegedly paid $421,000 over the asking price.

This isn't Kanye's first big real estate purchase this year. According to TMZ, he bought a $57.3 million Malibu beach home back in September. He also recently listed his $3.7 million former bachelor pad.

Kim and her kids have been staying in their $60 million home since she filed divorce papers back in February.