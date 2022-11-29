Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Finally Settle Divorce

Nearly two years after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, the couple have finally settled their divorce rather than go to trial.

The former couple reportedly resolved both the child custody and property-related issues that arose following Kardashian filing a petition to dissolve their marriage in February 2021, TMZ reports. Though a judge officially declared that the union was over earlier this year, the pair were still working to come to an agreement on custody and property arrangements.

Both Kardashian and Ye will have "equal access" to their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — but it is expected that The Kardashians star will have the kids the bulk of the time. Ye will also have to pay his ex-wife $200,000 in child support to be paid the first of the month, though the outlet reports that figure is just his share and a source claims he won't be covering the funds. He will, however, be responsible for 50% of their children's security and educational expenses.

Another agreement to the custody arrangement is that the former couple will participated in mediation should a dispute arise regarding their kids. If one party doesn't participate, the other will by default be the one to make a decision.

The property arrangements appear to be an easier settlement as it was in accordance to the prenup they agreed to prior to their marriage, with each waiving spousal support.